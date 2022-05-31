Advertisement

Bryan physician, Texas A&M Health Science Center Clinical Assistant Professor arrested for pointing gun at mover

Dr. Grady "Sam" Hogue speaking with KBTX on October 6, 2021.
Dr. Grady "Sam" Hogue speaking with KBTX on October 6, 2021.(Clay Falls)
By Clay Falls
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan physician and leader with the Texas A&M Health Science Center is facing legal trouble after police say he pointed a gun at a moving company employee last summer.

Dr. Grady “Sam” Hogue was arrested on Wednesday, May 25 following a year-long investigation for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He posted $10,000 bond the same day.

The incident happened at a College Station storage facility on Wellborn Road on July 3, 2021. Court documents show that after becoming angry with the mover over the cost of the move, Hogue pointed a handgun at the employee and forced them to unload the moving truck.

Police say it took them nearly a year to piece the witness evidence together, but ultimately it was the surveillance video that led to Hogue’s arrest.

Hogue is currently listed as a Clinical Assistant Professor with Texas A&M Health.

Students on campus say they’re shocked to hear the allegations against a professor.

“All the professors here are always willing to to help out and they always give information about office hours and they’re really nice about all kinds of things and willing do help, so when you hear about it just kind of comes out of nowhere,” said Jeremy Latham, a Texas A&M Student.

KBTX has reached out to the Texas A&M Health Science Center and local care providers for comment, but so far have not heard back. Hogue spoke with KBTX last October when the Texas A&M Health Hub opened on 29th Street in Bryan.

News 3′s Clay Falls will have details and reaction at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

