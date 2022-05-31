Advertisement

Custom caskets donated to Texas elementary school shooting victims

PHOTOS: A family-run company has donated 19 custom caskets for the victims of the Uvalde Texas, school shooting. (Credit: SoulShine Industries via CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A family-run company has donated 19 custom caskets for victims of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.

The caskets came from Trey Ganem of SoulShine Industries in Edna, Texas.

Ganem says he was contacted by the Texas Funeral Directors Association the day of the shooting.

He worked “tirelessly” with his 15-year-old son to get them assembled, designed and delivered in time for the funerals.

The caskets were bought through a company in Georgia and then delivered to Texas where they hand painted each one.

They met with family members of each victim to create the custom designs and the themes, ranging from sports to Spider-Man.

Each one cost between $3,400 and $3,800 to make.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A final ruling on the cause of death will be released after toxicology results come in.
Preliminary autopsy results: Body found in Lake Somerville victim of drowning
DWI Graphic
12 suspected DWI drivers arrested in Brazos County over Memorial Day weekend
Authorities released new photos of Gonzalo Lopez’s tattoos on his back, stomach, chest and arms...
Authorities release new photos of convicted killer
The near Category 3 strength storm will make landfall Monday in southern Mexico, then...
Agatha set for landfall Monday, may lead to additional development in gulf
Texas A&M Head Baseball Coach Jim Schlossnagle before his debut with the Aggies against...
Texas A&M Baseball #5 national seed, will host regional and super regional

Latest News

A 12-year-old Mississippi student was killed in a drive-by shooting.
‘He had so much life ahead of him’: 12-year-old student killed hours after 6th grade commencement
Supreme Court law clerks have been asked for their phone records as part of a probe into the...
Supreme Court clerks asked for phone records in leak probe
FILE - White House trade adviser Peter Navarro listens as President Donald Trump speaks during...
Ex-Trump adviser Peter Navarro subpoenaed in DOJ’s 1/6 probe
Various forecasts of high numbers of travelers over the weekend proved to be accurate. The...
Canceled flights mar first weekend of summer for travelers