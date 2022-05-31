Former A&M assistant Matt Deggs returns to College Station regional

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M baseball will host the College Station regional this weekend, welcoming TCU, Louisiana, and Oral Roberts to Olsen Field. The Horned Frogs are an intriguing draw, given their recent playoff history with the Aggies, and the fact that A&M head coach Jim Schlossnagle coached at TCU before arriving last year in Aggieland. But Louisiana is another team with Aggie ties.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are led by head coach Matt Deggs. Deggs was an assistant at A&M under Rob Childress from 2006 to 2010. During his time with the Aggies, the 2009 squad achieved the school’s first-ever preseason national No. 1 ranking. The Aggies produced two Big 12 Players of the Year, nine All-Americans, and 15 First-Team All-Big 12 performers during Deggs’ time with the program. Texas A&M won back-to-back Big 12 titles in 2007 and 2008. Deggs and the Aggies reached back-to-back NCAA Super Regionals in 2007 and 2008, two Big 12 Tournament titles (2007, 2010), and one regular-season title (2008).

Deggs was also the head coach at Sam Houston before going to Louisiana in 2019. While Schlossnagle didn’t work directly with the former A&M assistant, he respects the work that Deggs has done with the Ragin’ Cajuns and knows they could be a tough out in the College Station regional.

“I’ve known him for a long time and respect everything he’s done,” Schlossnagle said on Lousiana’s coach. “Obviously, he’s created an awesome career for himself. A great rebound in his career. A lot to be respected for the man that he is and what he stands for. The Ragin Cajuns, when I was at Tulane and Southwest Louisiana, what a neat place to go play and a great fan base. I’m sure they’ll travel well. That’s another thing about this regional. Obviously, The 12th Man will show up, but I think the fans from all the other three schools will travel well too,” Schlossnagle added.

The Aggies will begin regional play this Friday at 1:00 p.m. against Oral Roberts (ESPN+). Louisiana and TCU will play Friday at 7:00 p.m. (ESPN+).

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.