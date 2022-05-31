Advertisement

Residents cool off as area pools open for the summer

The Sadie Thomas Park and Bryan Aquatic Center pools opened over the weekend, Henderson Harbor...
The Sadie Thomas Park and Bryan Aquatic Center pools opened over the weekend, Henderson Harbor remained closed for maintenance but will open mid-June.(KBTX)
By Morgan Riddell
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Pools around Bryan opened up just in time for Memorial Day weekend and provided residents a chance to beat the heat.

The Sadie Thomas Park and Bryan Aquatic Center pools opened over the weekend, Henderson Harbor remained closed for maintenance but will open in mid-June.

A group of teenagers decided Sadie Thomas Pool is where they were going to spend their Memorial Day, and it was the first time for some of them.

“It was pretty hot outside, and I texted the group chat saying if we could all hang out and we all decided on the pool and we chose this spot which seemed the most fun,” Luis Sotelo said.

Another teen in the group, Darvin Gray said this was his new favorite and looks forward to bringing his family back.

“Today was really great at the pool you know I got to swim with my friends, we tried to create a whirlpool but that didn’t work out, we did cannonballs and some other stuff like tag and stuff. It was fun,” he said.

There are entrance fees at the pool, $2.00 for children and $3.00 for adults (12+).

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Catalytic converters recovered by the College Station Police Department. Photo courtesy of CSPD
Suspected catalytic converter thief arrested after pursuit, police say
Police said in an arrest report they were serving an arrest warrant for Madison Brown, 25, on...
CSPD: Woman charged with fraud after she’s caught with stolen IDs, bank cards, checks
The victim was one of two people shot in the early morning hours of May 15 in a residential...
Man dies after being shot earlier this month on Anita Street in Bryan
The near Category 3 strength storm will make landfall Monday in southern Mexico, then...
Agatha set for landfall Monday, may lead to additional development in gulf
Authorities released new photos of Gonzalo Lopez’s tattoos on his back, stomach, chest and arms...
Authorities release new photos of convicted killer

Latest News

Monday Night Weather Update 5/30
Monday Night Weather Update 5/30
Honoring those who served: Flags for Memorial Day Remembrance
DWI Graphic
12 suspected DWI drivers arrested in Brazos County over Memorial Day weekend
Members of American Legion Post 159 perforing the 21 gun salute at memorial day program.
Community gathers to honor the brave soldiers that made the ultimate sacrifice