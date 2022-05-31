Residents cool off as area pools open for the summer

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Pools around Bryan opened up just in time for Memorial Day weekend and provided residents a chance to beat the heat.

The Sadie Thomas Park and Bryan Aquatic Center pools opened over the weekend, Henderson Harbor remained closed for maintenance but will open in mid-June.

A group of teenagers decided Sadie Thomas Pool is where they were going to spend their Memorial Day, and it was the first time for some of them.

“It was pretty hot outside, and I texted the group chat saying if we could all hang out and we all decided on the pool and we chose this spot which seemed the most fun,” Luis Sotelo said.

Another teen in the group, Darvin Gray said this was his new favorite and looks forward to bringing his family back.

“Today was really great at the pool you know I got to swim with my friends, we tried to create a whirlpool but that didn’t work out, we did cannonballs and some other stuff like tag and stuff. It was fun,” he said.

There are entrance fees at the pool, $2.00 for children and $3.00 for adults (12+).

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.