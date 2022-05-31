School leaders believe allowing teachers to carry firearms on campus is essential

Navasota, Texas (KBTX) - Many school leaders are still feeling the weight of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde that took the lives of 19 students and two teachers.

“We can’t even imagine what they would be going through,” Navasota ISD superintendent Stu Musick said. “No one can imagine what they would be going through right now.”

Iola ISD’s superintendent Jeff Dyer said he personally knows educators in Uvalde.

“It’s a wakeup call for the rest of the state of Texas to make sure we are still vigilant about the security that we have of our schools,” Dyer said.

Both Iola and Navasota ISDs allow licensed teachers to carry guns on campus. Both have a similar process, where teachers go through a rigorous application, evaluation, and training before being authorized to carry on campus. Musick said incidents like the one in Uvalde reassure him it’s the right safety precaution to have in place.

“Unfortunately, it’s where we are in today’s world and not just in schools but across the world that we have to do more things to have safety measures in place,” Musick said.

There have been no critical incidents within Iola ISD, but Dyer said there have been close calls.

Signs like this are posted around Iola ISD schools. (Jeff Dyer, Iola ISD superintendent)

“Iola has been through three lockdowns over the course of the last two years and these were actual lockdowns that were legitimate,” Dyer said.

Even with those incidents, Dyer said his reassurance in knowing Iola ISD students will be safe in the case of emergencies is knowing there are teachers licensed and trained to carry.

Both superintendents said having authorized teachers who carry gives them peace of mind.

“Everybody wishes we didn’t have to do it, but they’re glad that we are,” Musick said.

