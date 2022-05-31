Taylor Announces the Hiring of Katherine Graham

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M women’s basketball head coach Joni Taylor announced the hiring of Katherine Graham as an assistant coach on Tuesday.

Graham joins the Aggies after spending the previous four seasons (2018-22) as a member of Taylor’s staff at Georgia as director of player personnel and director of administration.

“It is truly an honor to join the Texas A&M family and the Bryan-College Station community,” Graham said. “Texas A&M women’s basketball is a premier program with championship pedigree. The rich traditions, the 12th Man and the Aggie Network are what makes Aggieland such a special place. I am excited to continue working with Coach Taylor to recruit and retain student-athletes that embody the core values of this university and program. Gig ‘Em!”

“Katherine Graham is highly sought after every year but has made a decision to be a part of our family and impact our program and our student-athletes as an assistant coach,” Taylor said. “She is incredibly versatile and will make her presence felt in so many different ways. Katherine is wise beyond her years, a self-starter and motivator and is solution oriented in everything that she takes on. Having competed in this league and in a Final Four, she understands what it takes to be a champion and brings that mindset to work daily. Everything she touches turns to gold and I am grateful that she is bringing her magic to Aggieland.”

Prior to her time at UGA, Graham spent two seasons at Virginia as an assistant coach and helped guide the Cavaliers to a 20-win campaign in 2016-17 and a NCAA tournament berth in 2017-18.

Before Virginia, Graham was an assistant coach at Lipscomb during the 2014-15 season and at Western Kentucky during the 2015-16 campaign. Graham was a four-year letterwinner and a three-year starter at LSU from 2007-11, reaching the Final Four in 2008. She was the 25th player in program history to finish with 500 career rebounds (513) while also finishing her career with 295 assists and 713 points.

Graham was named to the Southeastern Conference All-Defensive Team her senior season and is one of three players in program history to record a triple double. Following her collegiate playing career, she spent one season playing professional basketball in Iceland before heading to Georgia, where she spent two seasons as a graduate assistant from 2012-14.

She earned a bachelor’s degree in sports administration from LSU in 2011 and a master’s in sports administration from Georgia in 2014.

