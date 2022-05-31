The Warehouse at C.C. Creations host A&M Baseball signing event Wednesday

Advertisement

The Warehouse at C.C. Creations will be hosting the Texas A&M Baseball team for a fan appreciation day! The “fan day” will be an exclusive 2-hour autograph signing event on Wednesday, June 1st, 2022, from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM.(C. C. Creations | Darryl Bruffett)
By Shelby Lawson / C.C. Creations Retail Director of Marketing
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- The Warehouse at C.C. Creations will be hosting the Texas A&M Baseball team for a fan appreciation day! The “fan day” will be an exclusive 2-hour autograph signing event on Wednesday, June 1st, 2022, from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM. The event is free of charge but on a “first come, first serve” basis, with the signings concluding promptly at 7:30 PM. Come out meet the team and to support your athletes as they begin their path to the College World Series in Omaha!

Customers are limited to two (1) signed item per player throughout the duration of the event. Exclusive baseball memorabilia and merchandise will be available to purchase for autographs in-store and online at www.thewarehouseatcc.com. Replica Adidas jerseys will also be available for purchase at this event.

The signing will take place at The Warehouse. 114 Holleman Dr, College Station, TX 77840

