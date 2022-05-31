Wild Memorial Day weather brings severe storms and snow to parts of the country

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - For the Brazos Valley, Memorial Day brought hot, summer-like, near-record highs and a springtime wind. Bryan-College Station’s high of 96° came in 3° short of the daytime heat record set back in 2003. A peak gust to 36mph was clocked at Easterwood Airport just before the noon hour. Elsewhere? Well...

SEVERE WEATHER

As of 9pm Monday, 5 tornado and 148 wind reports were submitted to the Storm Prediction Center. Those tornado reports were located in the southwest corner of Minnesota where reports ranged from a farm being hit to a home being damaged to a pickup truck towing a trailer being rolled over. Wind and hail reports were spread from the United States / Canadian Border to Nebraska and Kansas. Golf ball size hail and wind of 60 to 70mph were the most extreme of these reports.

WIND BAG intercept in Glencoe, MN with eddy just north of bulging shelf cloud! Tornado warning issued. We are LIVE: https://t.co/E46Eu7cuWU pic.twitter.com/j4unRU2QsD — Reed Timmer (@ReedTimmerAccu) May 30, 2022

Storm Damage from a possible Tornado as seen from 3 miles west of Starbuck,MN Pope CTY Rd 81 and HWY 28. Trailer flipped and trees into house at location.@NWSTwinCities @WCCO @KSTP @fox9weather @kare11wx @WeatherNation pic.twitter.com/GAAFL39uHh — Nick & Amanda Elms (@PrairieWndChsrs) May 30, 2022

Video taken at 6:20 PM in Plato, MN on Acorn Ave and hwy 212. There was likely a tornado touch down just a mile or two to my north. Blasting winds and blinding rain 👇 #mnwx @ReedTimmerAccu pic.twitter.com/dEOfHgo3bA — Erik Rude (@Erik_isnot_Rude) May 31, 2022

WINTER WEATHER

Meanwhile, the same potent spring storm dumped several inches of snow over parts of Wyoming, Montana, and Colorado Monday. High wind gusts of 45-50mph also caused power outages and travel issues for some.

We’ve got a foot of snow and have had no power for almost 12 hours so far. What a great day pic.twitter.com/I6vlHXIFnA — KT (@ranchingaround) May 30, 2022

Vail Pass at 10am this morning. Memorial Day doesn’t happen in Colorado without mountain snow or storms 🤣🙈 #cowx pic.twitter.com/KmTIX6gjba — Jessica Lebel (@JessicaLebelWX) May 30, 2022

TROPICAL WEATHER

Down in Mexico, the first hurricane of the season for the Pacific basin -- Agatha -- made landfall as a Category 2 just west of Puerto Angel, Mexico with sustained wind speeds of 105 mph. Strong wind and heavy rain battered spread inland as the storm started weakening over the higher terrain of the country. Forecasters are monitoring the remnants of the system as it moves near or over the Southern Gulf Tuesday. There is a medium, 50% chance this area of low pressure could redevelop as a tropical depression in the Northern Caribbean or Southeastern Gulf of Mexico later this week.

This is what the arrival of hurricane #Agatha in Mexican lands looks like#HurricaneAgatha, the season first was headed for a stretch of tourist beaches & fishing towns on #Mexico's #SouthPacific coast amid warnings of dangerous storm surges & flooding pic.twitter.com/RrMxEUCmlw — ZOONewsTV (@ZOONewsTV) May 31, 2022

⛈️🌧️☔Una lluvia torrencial inundó varias colonias en la ciudad de #Campeche, debido al huracán #Agatha que tocó tierra en #Oaxaca. Plan Chac, Concordia, Fidel Velázquez, Solidaridad Nacional, la Obregón, entre otras colonias fueron afectadas.https://t.co/HqdkIVwA2M pic.twitter.com/5PJeDFGshC — 24 Horas Campeche (@24horasCampeche) May 31, 2022

Evening update from @NHC_Atlantic

: Low pressure, partially from the remnants of #Agatha expected to emerge in the Gulf in the coming days.



1st update to specifically mention a tropical depression could form as this moves toward the SE Gulf of Mexico later this week. pic.twitter.com/rnbNGgaoWK — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) May 30, 2022

