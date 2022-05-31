Wild Memorial Day weather brings severe storms and snow to parts of the country
All while a hurricane made landfall on the southwest coast of Mexico
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - For the Brazos Valley, Memorial Day brought hot, summer-like, near-record highs and a springtime wind. Bryan-College Station’s high of 96° came in 3° short of the daytime heat record set back in 2003. A peak gust to 36mph was clocked at Easterwood Airport just before the noon hour. Elsewhere? Well...
SEVERE WEATHER
As of 9pm Monday, 5 tornado and 148 wind reports were submitted to the Storm Prediction Center. Those tornado reports were located in the southwest corner of Minnesota where reports ranged from a farm being hit to a home being damaged to a pickup truck towing a trailer being rolled over. Wind and hail reports were spread from the United States / Canadian Border to Nebraska and Kansas. Golf ball size hail and wind of 60 to 70mph were the most extreme of these reports.
WINTER WEATHER
Meanwhile, the same potent spring storm dumped several inches of snow over parts of Wyoming, Montana, and Colorado Monday. High wind gusts of 45-50mph also caused power outages and travel issues for some.
TROPICAL WEATHER
Down in Mexico, the first hurricane of the season for the Pacific basin -- Agatha -- made landfall as a Category 2 just west of Puerto Angel, Mexico with sustained wind speeds of 105 mph. Strong wind and heavy rain battered spread inland as the storm started weakening over the higher terrain of the country. Forecasters are monitoring the remnants of the system as it moves near or over the Southern Gulf Tuesday. There is a medium, 50% chance this area of low pressure could redevelop as a tropical depression in the Northern Caribbean or Southeastern Gulf of Mexico later this week.
