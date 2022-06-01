Advertisement

Bison gores woman in Yellowstone National Park

Bison are unpredictable and can run three times faster than humans.
Bison are unpredictable and can run three times faster than humans.(Source: National Park Service)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 4:28 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (AP) - A bison has gored a 25-year-old woman in Yellowstone National Park.

A park statement says the bison was walking near a boardwalk at Black Sand Basin, just north of Old Faithful, when the woman approached it Monday. She got within 10 feet before the animal gored her and tossed her 10 feet into the air.

The woman from Grove City, Ohio, sustained a puncture wound and other injuries.

Park emergency medical providers responded and transported her via ambulance to a hospital in Idaho.

Park officials say it’s the first reported bison goring this year.

Park regulations require visitors to remain more than 25 yards away from bison.

Bison are unpredictable and can run three times faster than humans.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Booking Photo for Dr. Grady Hogue
Bryan physician, Texas A&M Health Science Center Clinical Assistant Professor arrested for pointing gun at mover
A final ruling on the cause of death will be released after toxicology results come in.
Preliminary autopsy results: Body found in Lake Somerville victim of drowning
According to ICE, “Operation Lost Souls” recovered 70 missing children who range in ages from...
70 missing children recovered from human trafficking operation in Texas, ICE says
DWI Graphic
12 suspected DWI drivers arrested in Brazos County over Memorial Day weekend
A family pays their respects next to crosses bearing the names of Tuesday's shooting victims at...
Texas police: School door shut but didn’t lock before attack

Latest News

President Joe Biden has launched a month-long effort to increase focus on the struggling...
White House focuses on economy as prices keep rising
School leaders believe allowing teachers to carry firearms on campus is essential
School leaders believe allowing teachers to carry firearms on campus is essential
Those suing allege they were traumatized when the former police officer used his “signature...
New excessive force lawsuits filed against Derek Chauvin
Brittany Bronson ended up with a baby woodpecker stuck in her hair after it slammed into a...
Woman tangles with woodpecker that jumped in her hair