Bombers gearing up for season opener in Victoria on Wednesday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos Valley Bombers Co-Owner Uri Geva was on hand at College Station Ford to look ahead to the Bombers 2022 season Tuesday afternoon.

Brock Moss, who is the head coach at Coastal Alabama Community College, will guide the Bombers as they open their 16th season on the road tomorrow night against the Victoria Generals.

“Super excited,” said the Bombers first year head coach. “I am a junior college head coach myself so my season has been done for about a month now so to be able to have the opportunity to get back on the field and be in a dugout again, especially with good high-level baseball such as the Bombers. Super excited to do that and get the adrenaline and the game flow going again and definitely looking forward to some wins,” wrapped up Moss.

It will be a homecoming for Coach Moss who played high school baseball in nearby Montgomery. The Bombers will play their home opener on Thursday at 7 at Edible Field against the Acadiana Cane Cutters.

