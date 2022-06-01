The Cavalry FC add two final roster pieces and announce 2022 assistant coaches

BRYAN, Texas -- With the 2022 Cavalry season well underway and the club currently sitting at a record of 2-1, with two dominant wins over AC Houston Sur, the team isn’t done making roster moves! The Cavalry FC welcomes two more players to the roster, Jace Gratz and Louis Lehr! Furthermore, the club welcomes its two assistant coaches for the season, Daniel Riley and David Ormiston!

Joining the club’s strong group of goalkeepers is 17-year-old from Tomball, Texas, Jace Gratz. Gratz, who will graduate from Tomball High School in 2023, has such an incredible command of the penalty box, great athleticism when defending shots and covering ground, and an incredible eye for the ball. The Cavalry is excited to see just how far this high school junior’s untapped potential can take him even when playing against college and professional-level talent. The young gun has experience playing at the amateur level, most recently in early May Gratz appeared in goal for Challenge SC in the USC Champions League u-19. Gratz is expected to come in to not only learn a lot but also be a reliable asset to the team when we need him in goal.

Next up, the Cavalry signed midfielder Louis Lehr to the roster! Lehr is a sophomore at George Mason University originally from Leimen, Germany. After not seeing the field in the 2020 season, the German midfielder became the most important player on the GMU 2021 roster. In 2021, Lehr was 2nd on the team in minutes played, playing in and starting all 16 games of the season. The 5′10 sophomore was the face of the Mason Patriots’ offensive attack, leading the team in shots (27) and goals scored with four. Lehr comes to the Brazos Valley with prior USL2 experience, spending time with the Des Moines Menace. The 21-year-old also played for numerous youth and amateur clubs in Germany such as Sandhausen II and FC Bammental.

The Cavalry are excited to hire Daniel Riley and David Ormiston as assistant coaches for the 2022 season to assist head coach Sean Pierce in his efforts to win a USL2 title. Coach Riley is a Graduate Assistant Coach at the University of the Incarnate Word. Riley has been with UIW for three seasons. Riley has experience playing at the collegiate level, playing at St. Edward’s University from 2010 to 2014, and amateur level, playing all over the globe, in America, Australia, England, Sweden, and Spain! Joining Coach Riley and Head Coach Pierce this season is the Director of Goalkeeping at St. Mary’s University, David Ormiston. Since taking on this position at the beginning of the 2021 season, St. Mary’s held their opponents to an average of 1.3 goals per game. Ormiston was a two-year starter in goal at Eckerd College and played two years at Genesee Community College, where he averaged 0.76 goals allowed per game. Coach Pierce is excited to have these two coaches helping him manage and coach the club’s great group of talent this season!

The Cavalry is thrilled to continue to bolster the roster with talented players and great coaching staff. The Cavalry looks to continue their two-game win streak on June 5th as they face AC Houston Sur for the 3rd time in two weeks, this time at Spoor Field in South Houston. The club will be back at Edible Field on Saturday, June 11th to play the AHFC Royals. The kickoff for the June 11th match will be at 7:30 p.m.

For tickets and information on the Cavalry 2022 season, go to https://www.bvcavalryfc.com/ or call (979) 779-PLAY.

