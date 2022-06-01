CSPD featured in CNN video as officers provide mutal-aid to Uvalade community

UVALDE, Texas (KBTX) - Law enforcement agencies from around the state and nation have flocked to Uvalde since the shooting that left 19 young students and two teachers dead.

This presence now includes officers from the College Station Police Department who were featured in a CNN video clip Wednesday morning when news crews worked to make contact with the Incident Commander and Uvalde Independent School District Police Chief, Pete Arredondo.

In the video, it appears CSPD personnel is working security outside the home of Arredondo.

According to CSPD, they responded to a call for assistance from Uvalde to provide mutual aid and when they respond to these types of requests, it is unknown what their role will be until they arrive.

Administrative Lt. Rodney Sigler, said roles range from security to responding to calls to assisting mental health professionals. No matter what the need is, Sigler said they were willing to send help.

“You look at a community the size of Uvalde and if you have a major incident like what occurred, quite frankly they don’t have the resource to handle everything that comes along with it so whenever that request went out we ended up sending some help,” he said.

Four CSPD officers and one supervisor were sent to Uvalde on Tuesday and are expected to return at the end of the week.

The Bryan Police Department said they did not send any officers to Uvalde but are always willing to provide mutual aid and are monitoring the situation.

