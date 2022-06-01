Customer robbed outside College Station bank on Wednesday

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A woman was robbed Wednesday afternoon outside a bank building along Highway 6 in College Station, police tell KBTX.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. in the parking lot of Guaranty Bank & Trust at 2700 Earl Rudder Freeway near Harvey Mitchell Parkway.

College Station police say the victim arrived at the bank to make a deposit and as she was exiting her vehicle, the suspect pulled up in his vehicle. Police say the suspect never exited his vehicle, instead he leaned out the window with a gun and demanded her deposit bag.

The victim said the suspect was wearing sunglasses and a mask and drove away in a bright blue, newer model, four-door vehicle.

The woman was not injured, said police.

Anyone with additional information is urged to reach out to CSPD at 979-764-3600.

