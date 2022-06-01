Advertisement

Discover history and culture of the Brazos Valley through the Museum Trail

By Megan Calongne
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Just in time for summer, the Brazos Valley Museum Trail is open once again.

Leisha Mullins from the Museum of the American G.I. joined First News at Four to share more about this fun summer activity.

There are 15 participating locations across the Brazos Valley including museums, historical sites, libraries, and art galleries.

“It’s a great time to go around into the community whether you’re doing a staycation or you just have an odd day off, it’s a chance to explore all that the Brazos Valley has to offer,” explained Mullins.

On the trail, visitors will discover the birthplace of the Republic of Texas, the first county seat in Brazos County, a Presidential Museum, and numerous art galleries at Texas A&M. With everything from cotton gins to tanks to educational hands-on learning for children to the African American history of the Brazos Valley to the heritage of Brenham and Chappell Hill, there’s something everyone will find interesting.

At each location, visitors will receive a stamp on a card, which they can turn in when they reach six. By visiting six of the participating sites, attendees will become eligible to win a special gift basket that includes items from local museums, galleries, and other Brazos Valley businesses.

Drawings will take place throughout the summer, so people can have more than one chance to win the raffle.

The museum trail will end on Labor Day.

Learn more here.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A final ruling on the cause of death will be released after toxicology results come in.
Preliminary autopsy results: Body found in Lake Somerville victim of drowning
Booking Photo for Dr. Grady Hogue
Bryan physician, Texas A&M Health Science Center Clinical Assistant Professor arrested for pointing gun at mover
DWI Graphic
12 suspected DWI drivers arrested in Brazos County over Memorial Day weekend
Authorities released new photos of Gonzalo Lopez’s tattoos on his back, stomach, chest and arms...
Authorities release new photos of convicted killer
The near Category 3 strength storm will make landfall Monday in southern Mexico, then...
Agatha set for landfall Monday, may lead to additional development in gulf

Latest News

Brazos County Commissioners Court
Former State Representative hoping taxes don’t signifigantly increase for Brazos County homeowners
"There is no gradual grade throughout the entire lake, there are sudden drop-offs so where you...
Law enforcement: “It’s not a swimming pool,” safety reminders for swimmers
How gardening can benefit your mental health
Gardening’s benefit on mental health
Bekie and Natasha were awarded for their hard work
Treat of the Day: College Station Fire Department honors two employees