Discover history and culture of the Brazos Valley through the Museum Trail

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Just in time for summer, the Brazos Valley Museum Trail is open once again.

Leisha Mullins from the Museum of the American G.I. joined First News at Four to share more about this fun summer activity.

There are 15 participating locations across the Brazos Valley including museums, historical sites, libraries, and art galleries.

“It’s a great time to go around into the community whether you’re doing a staycation or you just have an odd day off, it’s a chance to explore all that the Brazos Valley has to offer,” explained Mullins.

On the trail, visitors will discover the birthplace of the Republic of Texas, the first county seat in Brazos County, a Presidential Museum, and numerous art galleries at Texas A&M. With everything from cotton gins to tanks to educational hands-on learning for children to the African American history of the Brazos Valley to the heritage of Brenham and Chappell Hill, there’s something everyone will find interesting.

At each location, visitors will receive a stamp on a card, which they can turn in when they reach six. By visiting six of the participating sites, attendees will become eligible to win a special gift basket that includes items from local museums, galleries, and other Brazos Valley businesses.

Drawings will take place throughout the summer, so people can have more than one chance to win the raffle.

The museum trail will end on Labor Day.

Learn more here.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.