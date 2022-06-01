Advertisement

Fairchild named SEC Co-Freshman Field Athlete of the Year

(KBTX)
By Tyler Pounds / Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Alabama -- Texas A&M track & field javelin specialist Katelyn Fairchild was named the Southeastern Conference Co-Freshman Field Athlete of the Year while 13 Aggies were named to All-SEC teams, the league announced Wednesday.

Fairchild placed top three in six of the nine javelin competitions entered. Most notably, she placed second at the SEC Outdoor Championships with a mark of 172-5/52.55 to earn All-SEC Second Team and Freshman All-SEC honors.

The Andale, Kansas, product recently qualified for the NCAA Outdoor Championships after finishing with the fifth-best javelin mark (171-9/52.35m) at the NCAA West Preliminary Rounds on May 26. Fairchild’s season-best mark of 179-2/54.62m ranks No. 8 on the Aggie all-time performer list.

The men’s and women’s teams combined to earn 15 All-SEC Team mentions. Moitalel Mpoke and Lamara Distin garnered first team recognition while James Smith II, Sam Whitmarsh, Rachell Hall, Jania Martin, Laila Owens, Kaylah Robinson, Tierra Robinson-Jones and Charokee Young earned second team mentions. Heather Abadie joined Fairchild on the Freshman All-SEC list.

Men’s First Team All-SEC

Moitalel Mpoke

Men’s Second Team All-SEC

James Smith II

Sam Whitmarsh

Men’s Freshman All-SEC

Emmanuel Bamidele

Sam Whitmarsh

Women’s First Team All-SEC

Lamara Distin

Women’s Second Team All-SEC

Katelyn Fairchild

Rachel Hall

Jania MartinLaila Owens

Kaylah Robinson

Tierra Robinson-Jones

Charokee Young

Women’s Freshman All-SEC

Javelin: Katelyn Fairchild

Pole Vault: Heather Abadie

