Family of man killed in double shooting in Bryan speaks out, seeks answers

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Bryan Police are searching for the suspect(s) who shot two people on Anita Street in Bryan earlier this month.

The shooting happened in a residential area near Henderson Park shortly after 3 a.m. on Sunday, May 15.

One person was located on the scene with an apparent gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital.

While investigating, another person with an apparent gunshot wound arrived at the hospital by personal vehicle.

The Bryan Police Department confirmed Sunday that Felipe Robles, Jr., 34, died from his injuries at a local hospital.

The family says a fight is what led to the double shooting. Felipe Robles, Sr. says he wouldn’t wish the pain and hurt he feels on anyone and wants justice to be served.

“A lot of young men were there. One thing led to another, it started at a bar outside and it led to the house on Anita Street,” said Felipe Sr. “We want somebody to pay for what happened here. This gun violence is going around everyone right now so we need to stop the gun violence.”

Family members say the father of four, family man, and army veteran would do anything he could to help his family, friends, community, and country.

“He cared about everybody more than he does himself. He just would always go above and beyond for other people,” said Felipe’s girlfriend Emily Qurizo. “He’s a good man.”

Felipe’s sister Monique Andrade says the pain and hurt the family feels is unbearable.

“As a whole, we have a lot of hurt,” said Andrade. “So many emotions. We’re angry. We’re mad. We’re sad. A piece of us is all gone.”

The second person who was shot has yet to be identified but was released from the hospital.

The Bryan Police Department says the investigation is ongoing. Phillip Robles, Felipe’s brother, is pleading for anyone with information to come forward.

“It hurts my heart when I see a post with no arrest, no leads, no motives, and people know what happened,” said Phillip.

A benefit to assist the family with expenses will be held on Saturday, June 11.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information in regards to this incident, please contact the Bryan Police Department. — Bryan Police Department (@BryanPolice) May 29, 2022

