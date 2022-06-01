Advertisement

Family of man killed in double shooting in Bryan speaks out, seeks answers

“We’re angry. We’re mad. We’re sad. A piece of us is all gone.”
Felipe Robles, 34, died from his injuries at a local hospital.
Felipe Robles, 34, died from his injuries at a local hospital.(KBTX)
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Bryan Police are searching for the suspect(s) who shot two people on Anita Street in Bryan earlier this month.

The shooting happened in a residential area near Henderson Park shortly after 3 a.m. on Sunday, May 15.

One person was located on the scene with an apparent gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital.

While investigating, another person with an apparent gunshot wound arrived at the hospital by personal vehicle.

The Bryan Police Department confirmed Sunday that Felipe Robles, Jr., 34, died from his injuries at a local hospital.

The family says a fight is what led to the double shooting. Felipe Robles, Sr. says he wouldn’t wish the pain and hurt he feels on anyone and wants justice to be served.

“A lot of young men were there. One thing led to another, it started at a bar outside and it led to the house on Anita Street,” said Felipe Sr. “We want somebody to pay for what happened here. This gun violence is going around everyone right now so we need to stop the gun violence.”

Family members say the father of four, family man, and army veteran would do anything he could to help his family, friends, community, and country.

“He cared about everybody more than he does himself. He just would always go above and beyond for other people,” said Felipe’s girlfriend Emily Qurizo. “He’s a good man.”

Felipe’s sister Monique Andrade says the pain and hurt the family feels is unbearable.

“As a whole, we have a lot of hurt,” said Andrade. “So many emotions. We’re angry. We’re mad. We’re sad. A piece of us is all gone.”

The second person who was shot has yet to be identified but was released from the hospital.

The Bryan Police Department says the investigation is ongoing. Phillip Robles, Felipe’s brother, is pleading for anyone with information to come forward.

“It hurts my heart when I see a post with no arrest, no leads, no motives, and people know what happened,” said Phillip.

A benefit to assist the family with expenses will be held on Saturday, June 11.

Felipe Robles benefit
Felipe Robles benefit(KBTX)

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A final ruling on the cause of death will be released after toxicology results come in.
Preliminary autopsy results: Body found in Lake Somerville victim of drowning
DWI Graphic
12 suspected DWI drivers arrested in Brazos County over Memorial Day weekend
Authorities released new photos of Gonzalo Lopez’s tattoos on his back, stomach, chest and arms...
Authorities release new photos of convicted killer
The near Category 3 strength storm will make landfall Monday in southern Mexico, then...
Agatha set for landfall Monday, may lead to additional development in gulf
According to ICE, “Operation Lost Souls” recovered 70 missing children who range in ages from...
70 missing children recovered from human trafficking operation in Texas, ICE says

Latest News

May 2022 is officially the second hottest of record in Bryan-College Station
It’s official: May was one of the hottest Bryan-College Station has ever experienced
Tuesday Night Weather Update 5/31
Tuesday Night Weather Update 5/31
Wadsa Watson wins Democrat runoff for Brazos County Commissioner PCT. 4
Watson wins Democratic runoff for Brazos County Pct. 4 Commissioner by five absentee ballots
Local Texas educators go through a rigorous application, evaluation and training process to...
School leaders believe allowing teachers to carry firearms on campus is essential