Former State Representative hoping taxes don’t signifigantly increase for Brazos County homeowners

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - With gas prices and inflation costs at an all-time high, paying taxes may hit homeowners in their wallets harder than in previous years. In Brazos County, former state representative Fred Brown spoke at Brazos County Commissioners Court on Tuesday and has asked that taxes only increase by no more than 3.5% compared to last year’s costs.

“It probably wouldn’t be as big a deal as it is, but everything else is hitting them at the same time. The high gas prices, the inflation, high food prices, clothing prices, travel prices, and everything,” says Brown

Brown served as a State Representative for Brazos County for seven terms. According to the law, even if the appraised value goes up counties cannot increase their collected revenue by more than 3.5%.

”Everybody’s got these huge appraisals and you know taxes are going to go up dramatically. So that was my ask, I don’t know if it will go anywhere but it’s worth having the discussion,” says Brown.

Brazos County Judge Duane Peters says they will try to accommodate Brazos County citizens. They will also ensure that the county’s needs are met as well.

“We will follow the law, that’s what the law says and that’s what we’ll be able to do and we’ll do our best to keep taxes as low as possible but still be able to pay for the necessary needs for the county,” says Peters.

If Brazos County wanted to raise taxes higher than the3.5% percent they’re allotted than they would have to go to the public for a vote.

