Franklin ready to take on Coahoma in 3A State Semifinal Wednesday

By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 8:32 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - The Franklin softball team (36-4) will take on Coahoma (32-4-1) Wednesday afternoon at 1 p.m. in game 2 of the UIL Class 3A State Softball tournament at McCombs Stadium in Austin.

“I think at the beginning of the season we all knew that we were pretty good and that we were going to make it far,” said senior shortstop Kaylin Ortner.

And far they have, for just the second time in program history the Franklin Lady Lions are practicing during the last week of the season.

What makes Franklin’s run even more special this year is that when the four seniors on this team were freshman, the softball team only won one game.

“It’s awesome. Just knowing how far we’ve come and how far we will go in the next couple of days it’s just great to be here and I’m just so proud of us,” said sophomore pitcher Reese Cottrell.

“Honestly, I don’t think any team has the same drive as us. I know everyone wants a state championship. I’m sure they do too but we’re going to come at them,” added Ortner.

Franklin will go up against a Bulldogette team that has won 28 in a row and hasn’t lost a game in nearly three months. And while Franklin has dropped a couple of playoff games, they have won when they had too and third year yead coach Jordan Lyle feels like last weekends regional championship series against Lorena was a pressure packed atmosphere that the Lady Lions responded in.

“That atmosphere that we played in last weekend I can’t imagine anything being better. So, I think that really prepared us going forward to Wednesday,” said head coach Jordan Lyle.

It was a series win that added to this team’s confidence as it looks for its first state softball title ever.

“Their confidence has always been at an all-time high and this rod has definitely helped that as well,” added the third year head coach.

“There is no doubt in my mind that I will be playing Thursday. We will be playing Thursday,” stated Ortner, one of four seniors on the team.

“From the very beginning we knew there was going to be a challenge, but we are up for it and we’re here so,” added Cottrell, the sophomore pitcher.

“Might as well win it. Right?” ask News 3 Sports Darryl Bruffett.

“Got that right!” quickly fired back Cottrell.

