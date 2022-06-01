Franklin’s state championship run ends in 14-10 heartbreaking loss to Coahoma

AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - The Franklin softball team saw its season come to a abrupt end Wednesday afternoon at McCombs Field following a 14-10 extra innings loss to Coahoma in the semifinals of the UIL Class 3A State Tournament.

Franklin (36-5) gave up 4 runs in the 9th inning after rallying to tie the game at 10 with three runs in the bottom of the 8th inning.

The Bulldogettes were lead offensively by Hannah Wells. The pitcher helped her own cause by going 3 for 4 at the plate with a pair of homeruns and 6 RBIs.

Coahoma (33-4-1) extended its unbeaten streak to 29 games and will take on Hallettsville (34-3) for the 3A State Championship on Thursday at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.