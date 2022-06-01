From The Ground Up: Farmers dealing with rising input costs

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Farmers are dealing with a number of factors that have their input costs rising every day. From the price of fuel and fertilizer increasing to even the war in Ukraine, they are still trying to make sure their products make it onto grocery store shelves.

Lee Denena with Lee & Katherine Denena Farms says energy prices may be the biggest reason that input costs are increasing.

“Everything has to be transported, and the high cost of fuel just has everything over the top expensive. And it really doesn’t matter you can talk about food shortages or computer chip shortages or whatever the biggest problem is, they have to be moved across the world,” says Denena.

Truck drivers are feeling a little more pain at the pump than years before.

“It’s tough when you have to go to the pump and put 20 to 30 gallons of fuel in your vehicle and it’s $100 to $150. These vehicles we’re using out here consume fuel by the truckload and so there’s a lot of fuel. Truck drivers, over-the-road truck drivers, and anyone that relies on heavy equipment is really feeling the stress,” says Denena

The price of fertilizer is as high as it has ever been and Denena says it’s a noticeable difference in price this year compared to last year.

“Fertilizer is up over two-thirds, it’s unbelievable,” says Denena. “It’s not double it’s triple what it was just 12 months ago, not two to three years ago.”

The war in Ukraine is also a reason we’re seeing these high prices. The country is one of the top agricultural producers in the world and the war has complicated products being shipped out.

“What’s happening there and the delays that are occurring for various reasons are not going to be a one-season or one-year thing. It’s going to take a long time to recover from that. The infrastructure that’s been destroyed for shipping in the Black Sea area, again you can can’t even go in there and evaluate where it is,” says Denena.

Despite all of the challenges, farmers hope that there is a new found appreciation for what they do to try to keep the world fed.

