From The Ground Up: Surprising spring weather has farmers concerned

By Conner Beene
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A lot of planning goes into a successful growing season. Farmers hope that many elements go in their favor, one of the most important being weather. When the heat of the summer comes earlier than expected it leaves farmers doing everything they can to keep their crops as moisturized as possible.

Lee Denena with Lee & Katherine Denena Farms says it hasn’t been easy for him this season, especially with the high winds mixed in with the heat.

“It’s been like a blast furnace out here. It’s hot, unusually high temperatures plus a dry hot wind. It takes a lot of it, especially corn crop, to just stay cool,” says Denena.

The corn may be struggling right now but Denena says that he couldn’t have asked for better weather for his cotton.

“You can actually hear the cotton growing out there it’s moving so fast. And I guess that’s why cotton has always been king in our part of the world,” says Denena.

The corn that Denena is growing is now in survival mode trying to find as much moisture in a short amount of time.

“There’s moisture in the ground but it can’t take it up fast enough to respirate, to cool itself off,” says Denena “If I run irrigation water down this road today, this leaf will relax for a little while, the very next day in these temperatures, it’ll still be curled up just because it’s warmer than it needs to be for a corn crop.”

Farmers are hoping for some more inches of rain to get their crops the moisture they desperately need.

