It’s official: May was one of the hottest Bryan-College Station has ever experienced

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - May has come to an end, but it will live on as a historical month for Bryan-College Station. Not only was it an exceptionally hot month from nearly start to finish, but it was one of the hottest ever experienced in the 140 years of record-keeping for the area. May 2022 will officially go down in the record books as the second hottest May of record, since 1882.

Here are some quick stats about the past 31 days:

The average temperature for May 2022: 81.5°

The #1 hottest May of record in Bryan-College Station history: 81.6° - 1996 (26 years ago)

May 2022 was just 0.1° shy of tying the all-time hottest May of record in Bryan-College Station

The third hottest May of record occurred in 2010, which ended with an average temperature of 79.4° (22 years ago)

May 2022 was just over 2° hotter than the May experienced in 2010

May 2022 ended 5.1° above normal. The 30-year average is 76.4°

Of the past 31 days, only four were considered “below-average” (May 22-25)

Only four days managed to collect measurable rainfall at Easterwood Airport

May’s official rainfall in Bryan-College Station ended at 2.46″

An average May typically brings around 4.60″ of rain

May 2022′s rainfall deficit was -2.14″

A look back at the past month of daytime highs in Bryan-College Station (KBTX)

May is not alone in this extraordinary heat recently. December 2021 ended as the second warmest of record and April 2022 went down as the seventh warmest.

June is projected to be hotter and drier than average across Texas and the Brazos Valley (KBTX)

Looking ahead to June? The Climate Prediction Center is projecting the Brazos Valley to have a 50% to 60% likelihood of the month ending above average. La Niña is projected to linger into the fall, giving Texas a mostly dry and warm outlook going forward.

