Advertisement

Law enforcement: “It’s not a swimming pool,” safety reminders for swimmers

By Morgan Riddell
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOMERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - When heading to Lake Somerville, law enforcement familiar with the area are asking people to be careful due to the nature of the lake.

“When any individual comes out to a lake especially Lake Somerville, some things they need to consider it’s not a swimming pool. There is no gradual grade throughout the entire lake, there are sudden drop-offs so where you think you’re walking into one or two feet of water, you take an extra step and you could hit a five-foot drop-off,” State Game Warden Jayme Deschaaf said.

On Monday morning, the body of a 26-year-old male was found in the water near Welch Park on Lake Somerville. According to the Burleson County Sheriff’s Office, preliminary autopsy reports show he died from drowning at least a day prior. Deputy Chief, John Pollock, said they need people to use caution when entering the water especially if they are alone.

“Swim in groups, not to say these things can’t happen alone or in groups but just be paired up, don’t get too far out, know where you’re swimming, know your swimming capabilities and understand that you could be the best swimmer in the world but things can happen,” Pollock said. “Whether you’re swimming off the shore or whether you’re in a boat, if it is moving, life preserves are heavily and highly recommended.”

Manuel Longoria, a Houston resident, spent Tuesday with his family at Lake Somerville. On Monday, he was at a beach in Galveston when a mother lost her daughter. He said it’s vitally important to keep an eye on loved ones, especially near a body of water.

“I’ve seen it before that wasn’t the first time so definitely watch them on the beaches because they can get confused about where they are, that’s definitely a big one,” Longoria said.

Visit the Texas Parks and Wildlife website for more information on swimming safety and lake information.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A final ruling on the cause of death will be released after toxicology results come in.
Preliminary autopsy results: Body found in Lake Somerville victim of drowning
Booking Photo for Dr. Grady Hogue
Bryan physician, Texas A&M Health Science Center Clinical Assistant Professor arrested for pointing gun at mover
DWI Graphic
12 suspected DWI drivers arrested in Brazos County over Memorial Day weekend
Authorities released new photos of Gonzalo Lopez’s tattoos on his back, stomach, chest and arms...
Authorities release new photos of convicted killer
The near Category 3 strength storm will make landfall Monday in southern Mexico, then...
Agatha set for landfall Monday, may lead to additional development in gulf

Latest News

Brazos County Commissioners Court
Former State Representative hoping taxes don’t signifigantly increase for Brazos County homeowners
How gardening can benefit your mental health
Gardening’s benefit on mental health
Visit six museums in the Brazos Valley for a chance to win a prize
Discover history and culture of the Brazos Valley through the Museum Trail
Bekie and Natasha were awarded for their hard work
Treat of the Day: College Station Fire Department honors two employees