Law enforcement: “It’s not a swimming pool,” safety reminders for swimmers

SOMERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - When heading to Lake Somerville, law enforcement familiar with the area are asking people to be careful due to the nature of the lake.

“When any individual comes out to a lake especially Lake Somerville, some things they need to consider it’s not a swimming pool. There is no gradual grade throughout the entire lake, there are sudden drop-offs so where you think you’re walking into one or two feet of water, you take an extra step and you could hit a five-foot drop-off,” State Game Warden Jayme Deschaaf said.

On Monday morning, the body of a 26-year-old male was found in the water near Welch Park on Lake Somerville. According to the Burleson County Sheriff’s Office, preliminary autopsy reports show he died from drowning at least a day prior. Deputy Chief, John Pollock, said they need people to use caution when entering the water especially if they are alone.

“Swim in groups, not to say these things can’t happen alone or in groups but just be paired up, don’t get too far out, know where you’re swimming, know your swimming capabilities and understand that you could be the best swimmer in the world but things can happen,” Pollock said. “Whether you’re swimming off the shore or whether you’re in a boat, if it is moving, life preserves are heavily and highly recommended.”

Manuel Longoria, a Houston resident, spent Tuesday with his family at Lake Somerville. On Monday, he was at a beach in Galveston when a mother lost her daughter. He said it’s vitally important to keep an eye on loved ones, especially near a body of water.

“I’ve seen it before that wasn’t the first time so definitely watch them on the beaches because they can get confused about where they are, that’s definitely a big one,” Longoria said.

Visit the Texas Parks and Wildlife website for more information on swimming safety and lake information.

