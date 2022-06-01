Advertisement

Lee recognized as NFCA Second Team All-American

By Shelby Hild / Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Published: Jun. 1, 2022
LOUISVILLE, Kentucky -- Texas A&M softball’s Haley Lee was named a National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) Second Team All-American, the organization announced Wednesday.

The Kingwood, Texas, native earned the honor at first base, becoming the 10th repeat All-American in program history after being recognized as a Third Team All-American as a catcher last season.

The senior led the team in nearly every offensive category during the 2022 season, including batting average (.405), runs (54), doubles (15), home runs (15) and RBI (45). Lee drew a team-leading 50 walks, which ranked as the third-most in a single season at A&M. During Southeastern Conference play, Lee notched eight doubles and eight home runs while taking 59 total bases to rank among the best of any Aggie in program history since joining the SEC.

Nationally, Lee’s .543 on-base percentage ranks 12th overall while her .405 batting average sits in the top 50 in the country. The Aggies moved Lee to the lead-off spot in the batting order midway through the season and scored 51% of their runs on the year after the switch.

