Local, state agencies prepared and ready for 2022 hurricane season

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Wednesday is the start of the 2022 hurricane season and officials say you should spend time now preparing for a hurricane or other emergency.

Each year hurricane season begins on June 1 and lasts five months, with storms typically peaking in August and September.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is predicting an above-normal Atlantic hurricane season.

For this year’s season, NOAA is forecasting between 14 to 21 named storms. Named storms are wind-related weather events that reach 39 mph or higher.

NOAA predicts that between six and 10 storms could reach hurricane status, with winds reaching 74 mph or greater. Three to 6 category 3,4, or 5 major hurricanes with the potential of reaching winds of 111 mph or higher are possible, according to NOAA.

Officials with the Brazos County Office of Emergency Management say regardless of the hurricane season’s outlook, knowing the essentials of how to prepare could truly be a lifesaver.

Jason Ware, Deputy Emergency Management Coordinator for Brazos County says early preparation is key to weathering large storms.

“Having that preparedness plan in place prior to anything coming into the Gulf or developing in the Gulf is very important. Preparing for your family to at least sustain for 72 hours if not longer,” said Ware.

The county routinely evaluates emergency plans with all its community partners like the United Way, Salvation Army, and American Red Cross, Ware said.

“We have those meetings to discuss certain aspects that kind of get necessarily pushed off to the side but we don’t really think about until we start getting into severe storm season or hurricane season,” said Ware. “We bring those groups together to make sure we’re all on the same page, everybody knows their role if something happens and we just dust off those plans to make sure we’re ready to rock and roll.”

Entergy Texas says they’re ready for another hurricane season, and customers should be ready, too.

Stuart Barrett, Entergy’s Vice President of Customer Service says with storms happening more often and with greater intensity, Entergy focuses on drills that prepare them for major events.

“We just wrapped up our system storm drill, where we go through steps of simulation of storms. We did that here in May because we know that that’s preparation for June 1, which is the kickoff for storm season,” said Barrett. “So we put all of our functions through a drill that prepares for a storm making landfall in our territory.”

Barrett says the effect that a storm may have on infrastructure is difficult to foresee, but prolonged power outages can happen. To be ready for anything, residents should not wait and prepare now.

“Don’t wait till it’s a day or two and you’re scrambling to get things done. Think about ‘how am I going to be affected? Do I have another place to go? If I can’t whether an outage or stay for an outage, do I have another place to go?’” said Barrett. “Think about those plans ahead of time. Just like we are preparing, we ask our customers to prepare as well. That way, if something does occur, it’s not the first time you’re thinking about it.”

We're ready for another hurricane season and encourage you to be as well. We’re committed to restoring power safely and as quickly as possible following severe weather, and urge customers to prepare and have a plan in place. Learn more ➡️ https://t.co/GE3nRzsBY7. — Entergy Texas (@EntergyTX) June 1, 2022

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) suggests each home have a kit with emergency supplies to get you through the storm should you lose access to power. Kits should include basic items including clothing, toiletries, medications, non-perishable foods, a first aid kit, water, flashlights, cash, and other supplies unique to your family’s needs.

An emergency supply checklist from FEMA can be downloaded here.

Brazos County residents can register for emergency alerts from the Brazos County Office of Emergency Management by clicking here.

The Insurance Information Institute (III) also recommends planning your evacuation route well ahead of time when planning for hurricane season. They also recommend taking inventory of personal property, review insurance policies and take the necessary steps to protect your home and business.

Today marks the start of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season. The best way to help your community recover from a disaster is by taking steps NOW to prepare before a disaster strikes. Get started by visiting: https://t.co/YbTCtJCzgd



Follow @Readygov for more tips all season long! pic.twitter.com/00VAoO3Aok — FEMA (@fema) June 1, 2022

