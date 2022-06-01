Advertisement

Lovelady knocks off defending 2A State Champs and will play for title Wednesday

Lovelady Lions softball
Lovelady Lions softball(KLTV/KTRE)
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 9:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - The Lovelady Lady Lions, in their first ever state tournament appearance, knocked off defending 2A state champion Stamford 1-0 Tuesday night in the UIL 2A State Tournament Semifinals at McCombs Field.

Stamford’s Citlaly Gutierrez struckout 11 Lovelady hitters, but the Lady Lions figure out a way to manufacture a run in the bottom of the 6th thanks to a squeeze bunt. Haven Prager lays it down and Mihyia Davis slides in safely.

Stamford will put a runner on in the 7th, but never threaten. Macie LaRue picked up the win in the circle for Lovelady striking out six.

The Lady Lions (34-4-2) will now take on Crawford (28-2) on Wednesday evening at 7 p.m. for the 2A State Championship.

