Lovelady knocks off defending 2A State Champs and will play for title Wednesday

AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - The Lovelady Lady Lions, in their first ever state tournament appearance, knocked off defending 2A state champion Stamford 1-0 Tuesday night in the UIL 2A State Tournament Semifinals at McCombs Field.

Stamford’s Citlaly Gutierrez struckout 11 Lovelady hitters, but the Lady Lions figure out a way to manufacture a run in the bottom of the 6th thanks to a squeeze bunt. Haven Prager lays it down and Mihyia Davis slides in safely.

Stamford will put a runner on in the 7th, but never threaten. Macie LaRue picked up the win in the circle for Lovelady striking out six.

The Lady Lions (34-4-2) will now take on Crawford (28-2) on Wednesday evening at 7 p.m. for the 2A State Championship.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.