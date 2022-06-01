Advertisement

Masfajitas collecting donations for families of Uvalde shooting victims

Masfajitas College Station
Masfajitas College Station(Conner Beene)
By Conner Beene
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The recent shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas shocked the entire world, and as donations start to come in for the victims’ families, one restaurant chain has also decided to help out. Masfajitas has begun collecting donations to give back to the Robb Elementary School Fundraiser.

Anyone can drop off donations on Wednesday until Masfajitas closes at 9 p.m. They will be collecting donations at all six of their locations.

An account has been set up at First State Bank for anyone who would like to make a donation as well. If you wish to write a check you can make it out to “Robb School Memorial Fund” and it can be mailed to 200 E Nopal St. Uvalde, TX 78801. Donations can also be sent through Zelle to robbschoolmemorialfund@gmail.com

Masfajitas owner Albert Sorto says the idea to collect donations came from one of the restaurant managers. With Masfajitas being a family-oriented business, the restaurant was ready to help the victims’ families.

“I can’t even imagine what those people are going through but we just want to be a part of the community of Texas and help as much as we can,” says Sorto.

Masfajitas says anyone can come in and drop off a donation and does not need to be a customer in order to participate. The restaurant’s goal is to raise around $10,000 between all six of its locations.

