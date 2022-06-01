Advertisement

Red Cross sees decline in blood donations during the summer

Anyone who gives during the month of June will be entered to win a VIP trip to Memphis and Graceland for two.(KBTX's Caleb Britt)
By Caleb Britt
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Summer is a crucial time for blood donations, according to the Heart of Texas Red Cross. The organization said fewer donors are normally a result of individuals and families being away for vacations and other activities during the summer.

“There is no summer break when it comes to the need for donations,” Heart of Texas Red Cross board member Dahlia Taha said.

Along with blood, the organization is in need of blood platelets. According to the American Red Cross, platelets are small, colorless cell fragments in the blood that form clots and stop or prevent bleeding. Platelets are beneficial as they can be key for surviving surgeries, fighting cancer, chronic diseases and traumatic injuries, according to the site.

Blood donations remain essential as they help accident and burn victims along with people with sickle cells among other conditions. The organization said it’s always in need of donations from people with type O, A negative and B negative blood types.

“Every two seconds someone in the United States needs blood, and one donation from one individual can save not just one life but numerous lives,” Taha said.

Throughout the month of June, anyone who donates blood, platelets or plasma to the American Red Cross will be automatically entered to win a VIP trip to Memphis and Graceland for two. The trip includes round-trip airfare for two to Memphis, a three-night stay at The Guest House at Graceland and an Elvis Entourage VIP tour, courtesy of Graceland, a $500 gift card for expenses, plus a custom-wrapped Gibson Epiphone guitar. More information can be found here.

If you’d like to donate, click here to find the nearest location near you.

