Advertisement

TDCJ spokesman says ‘false alarm’ in overnight search for escaped inmate in Madison County

Gonzalo Lopez
Gonzalo Lopez(KWTX)
By Karla Castillo
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 8:06 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A spokesperson for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice called an overnight search for escaped inmate Gonzalo Lopez a “false alarm.”

Robert Hurst told News 3′s Donnie Tuggle there was a tip someone had spotted the escaped convicted killer, but no one was found after law enforcement officials searched through the night and into early Wednesday morning.

Highway 21 east of Brazos County was closed for several hours while authorities searched an area near the Navasota River. The road was reopened by 5:00 a.m.

Lopez was last seen on May 12 when he escaped custody while being transported by bus. The 46-year-old is described as a white or Hispanic male, approximately 6 feet tall and 185 pounds.

A KBTX crew reported seeing several TDCJ trucks traveling along Highway 21 around 8:00 a.m. with people checking driveways and properties along the road.

The Madison County Sheriff Office posted on Facebook Wednesday morning saying, “All roadways in North Zulch are back open as normal. Law enforcement will be in the area as the search continues. Please, if you see something, say something.”

Madison County Sheriff's Office Facebook Post
Madison County Sheriff's Office Facebook Post (KBTX)

Law enforcement officials continue urging everyone to report anything suspicious by calling 9-1-1.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Booking Photo for Dr. Grady Hogue
Bryan physician, Texas A&M Health Science Center Clinical Assistant Professor arrested for pointing gun at mover
A final ruling on the cause of death will be released after toxicology results come in.
Preliminary autopsy results: Body found in Lake Somerville victim of drowning
According to ICE, “Operation Lost Souls” recovered 70 missing children who range in ages from...
70 missing children recovered from human trafficking operation in Texas, ICE says
DWI Graphic
12 suspected DWI drivers arrested in Brazos County over Memorial Day weekend
A family pays their respects next to crosses bearing the names of Tuesday's shooting victims at...
Texas police: School door shut but didn’t lock before attack

Latest News

6/1
Wednesday Pinpoint Forecast 6/1
Highway 21 is back open after being closed for several hours while law enforcement searched for...
Highway 21 back open following search for escaped inmate in Madison County
School leaders believe allowing teachers to carry firearms on campus is essential
School leaders believe allowing teachers to carry firearms on campus is essential
Brazos County Commissioners Court
Former State Representative hoping taxes don’t significantly increase for Brazos County homeowners