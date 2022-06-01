Advertisement

Treat of the Day: Caldwell ISD UIL champion

By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - Congratulations to Caldwell ISD student Cierra Zamora who earned a first division and superior rating at the UIL state solo and ensemble event in Pflugerville.

She also took home a gold medal. The competition, which was hosted at Hendrickson High School, said these are highest awards an individual can receive as a soloist.

Great job Cierra!

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Booking Photo for Dr. Grady Hogue
Bryan physician, Texas A&M Health Science Center Clinical Assistant Professor arrested for pointing gun at mover
A final ruling on the cause of death will be released after toxicology results come in.
Preliminary autopsy results: Body found in Lake Somerville victim of drowning
According to ICE, “Operation Lost Souls” recovered 70 missing children who range in ages from...
70 missing children recovered from human trafficking operation in Texas, ICE says
Highway 21 is back open after being closed for several hours while law enforcement searched for...
Highway 21 back open following search for escaped inmate in Madison County
DWI Graphic
12 suspected DWI drivers arrested in Brazos County over Memorial Day weekend

Latest News

Bekie and Natasha were awarded for their hard work
Treat of the Day: College Station Fire Department honors two employees
Businesses send in snacks to Bryan PD
Treat of the Day: Bryan Police Department gets donated snacks and drinks
Businesses send in snacks to Bryan PD
Treat of the Day
Treat of the Day: K9 officers receive ballistic vests
Treat of the Day: K9 officers receive ballistic vests