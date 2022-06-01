Treat of the Day: Caldwell ISD UIL champion
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - Congratulations to Caldwell ISD student Cierra Zamora who earned a first division and superior rating at the UIL state solo and ensemble event in Pflugerville.
She also took home a gold medal. The competition, which was hosted at Hendrickson High School, said these are highest awards an individual can receive as a soloist.
Great job Cierra!
Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.