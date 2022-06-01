Treat of the Day: Caldwell ISD UIL champion

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - Congratulations to Caldwell ISD student Cierra Zamora who earned a first division and superior rating at the UIL state solo and ensemble event in Pflugerville.

She also took home a gold medal. The competition, which was hosted at Hendrickson High School, said these are highest awards an individual can receive as a soloist.

Great job Cierra!

