TSTA president blasts Abbott: ‘We don’t need committees, we need gun reform’

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Texas State Teachers Association President Ovidia Molina on Wednesday blasted Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s request for legislative committees to “protect all Texans” in the wake of the school massacre in Uvalde, Texas.

“We don’t need more committees on school safety. The Uvalde victims’ families and all Texans need more gun reform,” the union president said.

“Nineteen children and two teachers were killed by an assailant with an assault rifle at an elementary school in Uvalde, and Gov. Abbott’s response is to appoint more committees to study school safety. That’s very weak.”

Molina said the victims’ families and all Texans “deserve better than that.”

The union president said committees and other groups have studied school safety before, including after the Santa Fe High School shootings in 2018 and the El Paso Walmart shootings in 2019, “and schools, obviously, aren’t safe from mass shooters.”

Molina accused Abbott and Republican legislators in Texas of refusing “to address the real issue and enact reasonable gun laws to keep guns out of the hands of people who shouldn’t have them.”

Earlier Wednesday, Abbott announced he has sent a joint letter requesting Texas legislative leaders convene special legislative committees tasked with examining and developing legislative recommendations on school safety, mental health, social media, police training, firearm safety and more.

The request, made in a letter sent to Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick and Speaker Dade Phelan, comes following the massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, where a gunman armed with an AR-15 style rifle killed 19 children and 2 teachers.

