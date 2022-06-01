Advertisement

TSTA president blasts Abbott: ‘We don’t need committees, we need gun reform’

Texas State Teachers Association President Ovidia Molina on Wednesday blasted Texas Governor...
Texas State Teachers Association President Ovidia Molina on Wednesday blasted Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s request for legislative committees to “protect all Texans” in the wake of the school massacre in Uvalde, Texas.(KWTX)
By KWTX
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Texas State Teachers Association President Ovidia Molina on Wednesday blasted Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s request for legislative committees to “protect all Texans” in the wake of the school massacre in Uvalde, Texas.

“We don’t need more committees on school safety. The Uvalde victims’ families and all Texans need more gun reform,” the union president said.

“Nineteen children and two teachers were killed by an assailant with an assault rifle at an elementary school in Uvalde, and Gov. Abbott’s response is to appoint more committees to study school safety. That’s very weak.”

Molina said the victims’ families and all Texans “deserve better than that.”

The union president said committees and other groups have studied school safety before, including after the Santa Fe High School shootings in 2018 and the El Paso Walmart shootings in 2019, “and schools, obviously, aren’t safe from mass shooters.”

Molina accused Abbott and Republican legislators in Texas of refusing “to address the real issue and enact reasonable gun laws to keep guns out of the hands of people who shouldn’t have them.”

Earlier Wednesday, Abbott announced he has sent a joint letter requesting Texas legislative leaders convene special legislative committees tasked with examining and developing legislative recommendations on school safety, mental health, social media, police training, firearm safety and more.

The request, made in a letter sent to Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick and Speaker Dade Phelan, comes following the massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, where a gunman armed with an AR-15 style rifle killed 19 children and 2 teachers.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Booking Photo for Dr. Grady Hogue
Bryan physician, Texas A&M Health Science Center Clinical Assistant Professor arrested for pointing gun at mover
A final ruling on the cause of death will be released after toxicology results come in.
Preliminary autopsy results: Body found in Lake Somerville victim of drowning
According to ICE, “Operation Lost Souls” recovered 70 missing children who range in ages from...
70 missing children recovered from human trafficking operation in Texas, ICE says
Highway 21 is back open after being closed for several hours while law enforcement searched for...
Highway 21 back open following search for escaped inmate in Madison County
DWI Graphic
12 suspected DWI drivers arrested in Brazos County over Memorial Day weekend

Latest News

Wednesday, June 1st marks the official start of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season.
Wednesday marks the official start of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season
Wednesday Afternoon Weather Update 6/1
Wednesday Afternoon Weather Update 6/1
Texas Governor Greg Abbott arrives at a news conference in Uvalde, Texas Wednesday, May 25,...
Abbott requests special legislative committees in the wake of Uvalde school massacre
Gonzalo Lopez
TDCJ spokesman says ‘false alarm’ in overnight search for escaped inmate in Madison County