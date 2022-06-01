Wednesday marks the official start of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season

Advertisement

Pick up an official KBTX Hurricane Tracking Chart for a full hurricane preparation checklist.
By Mia Montgomery
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Wednesday, June 1, marks the official start of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

After a busy 2021 season for the Atlantic Basin, two tropical forecast outlooks released by Colorado State University and NOAA are calling for another “above-normal” season in 2022.

The first forecast released from Colorado State University calls for 19 named storms, 9 of which could become hurricanes and 4 of which could becomes major hurricanes (Category 3 or higher). NOAA’s forecast calls for 14-21 named storms, 6-10 of which could become hurricanes and 3-6 of which could become major hurricanes. For context, the average number of named storms (based off of the recently-adjusted average from 1991-2020) is 14, with the average number of hurricanes being 7.

While these outlooks may call for more storms than average this season, it’s worth reiterating that this is not a forecast for how many storms will actually make landfall on the U.S. Coast or the Texas Coast. Texas typically sees its highest volume of tropical cyclone impacts in June-September, where landfall become increasingly less likely for the Lone Star State from September onward.

2022 HURRICANE NAMES

The full list of names for the upcoming season are below:

The first name, Alex, could be crossed off before the end of the week with forecasters already monitoring the Gulf of Mexico/Caribbean Sea. The remnants of what was Hurricane Agatha in the Eastern Pacific will continue tracking northeastward after the storm made landfall along the southern coast of Mexico on Monday. As those remnants move over the warm waters of the Southern Gulf/Western Caribbean, the National Hurricane Center continues to highlight this area for a “high” chance of tropical development in the coming days.

With upper level high pressure still situated over West Texas & Mexico over the next few days, any potential development should stray away from the Texas Gulf Coast. Still, heavy rain could fall across portions of Cuba and / or Florida / the Florida Keys by late week if the current forecasted motion holds.

HURRICANE PREPAREDNESS

There are several measures that you can take to be fully prepared in the event that the Brazos Valley experiences impacts from a tropical system this season. One way is to gather various household items to make a hurricane-preparedness kit. Some items to put in this kit include, but are not limited to:

Hurricane Prep Items
WaterFirst aid kitGeneratorImportant documents in a water proof container
Non-perishable food itemsToiletriesPortable radioPet food/pet care items
Blankets/pillows/towelsFlashlightsCashDuct tape
Clothing/sturdy shoesBatteriesKeysWhistle

As the Brazos Valley gears up for hurricane season, a full hurricane preparation checklist and important tropical terms can be found in our KBTX 2022 Hurricane Tracking Chart!

Physical copies of this chart, sponsored by First Financial Bank, Texas Star Power, and Midsouth Electric, are available for pickup at the following locations, or can be downloaded for free at KBTX.com.

  • All First Financial Bank locations in Bryan-College Station
  • Texas Star Power in Plantersville

The Atlantic season officially lasts from June 1 to November 30, with the peak of the season residing on September 10.

Latest updates on any potential tropical development throughout the upcoming season can always be found on-air, online, and on the KBTX PinPoint Weather App.

