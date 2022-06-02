Aggie baseball enjoys ‘fan appreciation day’ at C.C. Creations

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Nearly 500 Aggie baseball fans took advantage of C.C. Creations’ NIL Texas A&M baseball event by getting autographs and visiting with the team on Wednesday evening

While the team is getting ready for the College Station Regional that starts on Friday, the players said enjoyed the event and getting an opportunity to make a connection with the 12th Man.

“It’s awesome just to interact with all the people that come out and support us all the time. It is really cool to get to meet them and do stuff for them to.” said A&M outfielder Dylan Rock.

“Got to get a little more intimate with the fans. You know shake a lot of hands and really get to meet the people that are rooting us on every single day. It was a great event and I can’t thank them enough for putting it on,” added A&M catcher Troy Claunch.

Texas A&M is the number 5 national seed in the upcoming NCAA Baseball Tournament and will open regional play against Oral Roberts Friday afternoon at 1 at Olsen Field.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.