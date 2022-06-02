Books & A Blanket transitioning leadership to United Way of the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX)- Books & A Blanket is transitioning leadership to the United Way of the Brazos Valley, as they continue to provide literacy resources for children in the area.

It all started for Harper and Margret Cunningham 10 years ago. Harper was nine years old and Margret was only seven, but together they had a vision. Their passion to help others led the girls to dedicate an organization to giving every child access to books at home. Over the past decade, the Cunningham girls have given over 180,000 books and 17,000 blankets to children in need through Books & A Blanket.

Although, the Cunningham family is leaving the Brazos Valley. They are in the process of two big transitions: relocating to Florida and one of the girls starts college in the fall. The whole family wanted to ensure Books & A Blanket’s legacy lived on in the Brazos Valley, even after their departure.

Harper Cunningham will be appointed as an Ex-Officio member of the Brazos Valley’s Board of Directors where she will remain involved in the strategic direction of Books & A Blanket.

In 2016, the United Way started their Early Literacy work. The CEO of United Way, Alison Prince, said it’s an honor to be trusted to lead their vision into the future.

