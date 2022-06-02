Advertisement

Books & A Blanket transitioning leadership to United Way of the Brazos Valley

Back in April when Books & A Blanket visited Forest Ridge Elementary's Head Start class.
Back in April when Books & A Blanket visited Forest Ridge Elementary's Head Start class.(Hope Merritt)
By Hope Merritt
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX)- Books & A Blanket is transitioning leadership to the United Way of the Brazos Valley, as they continue to provide literacy resources for children in the area.

It all started for Harper and Margret Cunningham 10 years ago. Harper was nine years old and Margret was only seven, but together they had a vision. Their passion to help others led the girls to dedicate an organization to giving every child access to books at home. Over the past decade, the Cunningham girls have given over 180,000 books and 17,000 blankets to children in need through Books & A Blanket.

Although, the Cunningham family is leaving the Brazos Valley. They are in the process of two big transitions: relocating to Florida and one of the girls starts college in the fall. The whole family wanted to ensure Books & A Blanket’s legacy lived on in the Brazos Valley, even after their departure.

Harper Cunningham will be appointed as an Ex-Officio member of the Brazos Valley’s Board of Directors where she will remain involved in the strategic direction of Books & A Blanket.

In 2016, the United Way started their Early Literacy work. The CEO of United Way, Alison Prince, said it’s an honor to be trusted to lead their vision into the future.

To support the United Way of the Brazos Valley, click here.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Booking Photo for Dr. Grady Hogue
Bryan physician, Texas A&M Health Science Center Clinical Assistant Professor arrested for pointing gun at mover
Police say the suspect pulled up to the victim, leaned out his car window, and threatened her...
Customer robbed outside College Station bank on Wednesday
Gonzalo Lopez
TDCJ spokesman says ‘false alarm’ in overnight search for escaped inmate in Madison County
Highway 21 is back open after being closed for several hours while law enforcement searched for...
Highway 21 back open following search for escaped inmate in Madison County
Felipe Robles, 34, died from his injuries at a local hospital.
Family of man killed in double shooting in Bryan speaks out, seeks answers

Latest News

Keeping students fed throughout the summer can mean greater success going into the next school...
More families in need of food pantries during the summer
A family pays their respects next to crosses bearing the names of Tuesday's shooting victims at...
New Legislative Committee to look at school safety after mass shooting in Uvalde
The NHC has now started issuing advisories on what could become Tropical Storm Alex by Friday.
NHC now issuing advisories on Potential Tropical Cyclone One near the Yucatan Peninsula
R&L Tire Shop
Local tire and rim theft continues to rise