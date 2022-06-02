Advertisement

Bryan man sentenced for kidnapping but now he’s missing

By Rusty Surette
Jun. 1, 2022
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan man who was on trial and found guilty of kidnapping his ex-girlfriend is now missing, according to prosecutors.

Ben Arevalo, III, was found guilty this week for the offense of aggravated kidnapping and he received a sentence of 35 years.

Arevalo was out on bail and left court on Tuesday afternoon but never returned.

The trial continued in his absence and at this time a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Brazos County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for his capture. Call 979-775-TIPS if you have information. You can remain anonymous.

