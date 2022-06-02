College station police respond to gunshot wound victim Thursday morning

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - One person is being treated in the hospital for a gun shot wound, according to the College Station Police Department.

According to a tweet from CSPD, it happened in the 8100 block of Atlas Pear Drive.

Patrol is working a gunshot victim at 8175 Atlas Pear, unknown cause, one subject transported to hospital, status unknown.



If you have any information please call (979)764-3600. pic.twitter.com/CeUR5DEnJs — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) June 2, 2022

Police are asking anyone with information to call (979)764-3600.

