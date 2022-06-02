College Station support group focuses on mental health in young women

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - There are a number of things that could affect young women’s mental health whether it be on social media or facing peer pressure at school. Ebony Jones went through the same problems herself when she was younger and started “Beautiful Girls With Scars” a support group to hopefully address some of these issues and show women that they are beautiful inside and out.

Jones was inspired by the acne keloid scars on her body to start the group she has had ever since she was young. She says the scars were really hard to grow up having especially during her youth.

“It really affected my self-esteem, it really affected how I performed in school and even in my sports activity. I just didn’t feel like I was worthy enough because I’ve had these scars,” says Jones.

The internal aspect of the group comes from what girls may be dealing with that they are not telling anyone. Jones had a friend who took her own life but before she did she expressed that “Beautiful Girls With Scars” needed to be created.

“She thought it would be an amazing idea to help girls in general that deals with more than what they see on the outside,” says Jones.

The group is now a resource for College Station girls from ages 10 to 17. Jones believes that teaching them at a young age to take care of their mental health is vital for their future

“This is a critical time to just really feed them self esteem, to believe in themselves it can affect their career choices in the future. How they interact socially with friends and family,” says Jones.

While making an impact locally is what Jones is excited about now, she hopes that “Beautiful Girls With Scars” can have members across the country.

“There are so many girls that need to know that they’re loved and they’re more than what they look on the outside,” says Jones.

“Beautiful Girls With Scars” will have its next meeting on June 6 at 134 Luther Street in College Station. You can email youthrallychoices@gmail.com for more information

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.