Crawford denies Lovelady 2A state softball title

AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - The Crawford Pirates scored in each of the first three innings Wednesday evening at McCombs Field and beat Lovelady 3-0 to claim the UIL Class 2A State Softball Championship.

Lovelady (35-5-2) was chasing its first title in program history, but was unable to push across a run as Kenzie Jones pitched a complete game striking out 5 Lady Lions.

