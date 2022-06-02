Advertisement

Crawford denies Lovelady 2A state softball title

Lovelady Lions softball
Lovelady Lions softball(KLTV/KTRE)
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 10:29 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - The Crawford Pirates scored in each of the first three innings Wednesday evening at McCombs Field and beat Lovelady 3-0 to claim the UIL Class 2A State Softball Championship.

Lovelady (35-5-2) was chasing its first title in program history, but was unable to push across a run as Kenzie Jones pitched a complete game striking out 5 Lady Lions.

