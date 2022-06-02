Advertisement

Deggs returns to Olsen Field for College Station Regional

(KBTX)
By John Wilson
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Former Texas A&M assistant and Sam Houston head baseball coach Matt Deggs will lead his Louisiana Ragin’ Cajun baseball team into the College Station Regional this weekend. Louisiana is the three seed in the regional after winning the Sun Belt Conference Tournament.

Deggs was an assistant at Texas A&M from 2006 to 2010. He was the head coach at Sam Houston from 2015 to 2019 before returning to Louisiana where he was an assistant coach from 2012 to 2014 on Tony Robichaux’s staff. Deggs replaced Robichaux at Louisiana after Robichaux passed away in 2019.

The Ragin’ Cajuns should have some momentum heading into the regional riding a five game winning streak. They are a team that could do some damage in the regional. “We’ve got the components to do it. We’re going to have to play really really good though. We’re going to have to overachieve. We’re going to have to catch some breaks. That’s what it takes,” Deggs said. “You don’t have to be better than these guys a hundred times it’s just one weekend. If you hit it on the right spot you got a shot but you have to do everything right.”

Louisiana will face two seed TCU Friday night in the College Station Regional at Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.

