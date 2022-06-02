Food pantries in need of donations to help beat student food insecurity

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - While many students look forward to the summer, some now don’t know where their next meal will come from. Many students rely on school meals and nutrition programs like the backpack program, but those things are not available during the summer or are reduced.

Throughout the month of June, The Brazos Valley Food Bank and KBTX are partnering to end summer hunger through the Summer Hunger Food Drive. Canned goods, non-perishable items, and monetary donations are needed to keep students and their families fed throughout the summer.

Donation bins are in five locations including the Douglas Auto Group, Mid-South Electric Co-op, College Station’s Brookshire Brothers, Producer’s Co-op, and the Brazos Valley Food Bank.

The food bank’s executive director Theresa Mangapora said the organization worries every summer that kids will fall through the cracks. Along with the student and family needs during the summer, Mangapora said the food bank sees a decline in donations and volunteers as many college students have returned home for the summer.

“Our food donations are very low in the summer and honestly right now, they’re still lower than pre-pandemic times because of COVID,” Mangapora said. “We need food and funds to be able to make sure that the food pantries that we support are stocked.”

The executive director said the food pantries supported by the food bank are a lifeline for students and families during the summer. The items the pantries are in most need of are:

Canned corn

Soup

Macaroni & Cheese

Tuna

Canned Green Beans

Canned Fruit

Spaghetti

Dried Beans

Peanut Butter (No JIF)

Every Thursday, members of the KBTX team will be at one of the five locations to help collect donations from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. For more information on where the team will be and how you can donate, click here.

