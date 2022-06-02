Advertisement

Hopper, Johnson II earn SEC Community Service Team recognitions

(KBTX)
By Tyler Pounds / Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Alabama -- Texas A&M track & field’s Megan Hopper and Patrick Johnson II were named to the Southeastern Conference Community Service Track & Field Team, announced Thursday by the league.

Hopper serves as vice president of selfless service for the Texas A&M Student-Athlete Advisory Committee, while assisting with the coordination of the REVved Up to Read program that allows current student-athletes the opportunity to read to local grade school students. Hopper totaled 23 community service hours this past year through REVved Up to Read and other service opportunities.

Johnson II serves as the recruitment and retention officer with B.L.U.E.print, Black Leaders who Undertake Excellence, as well as serving as the vice president of student-athlete development for the Texas A&M Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. Most recently, B.L.U.E.print, a student-athlete initiative, was named the Best Black Student-Athlete Organization at the Black Student-Athlete Summit. Other areas of service include director of Traditions night, member of the Twelve and Maroon Coats.

