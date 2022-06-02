Local tire and rim theft continues to rise

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Tires and rims have been a hot commodity recently. Thieves are stripping them from parked vehicles in the night, leaving their owners deflated.

In the month of March, College Station Police Department saw 18 tire and rim thefts. That is a little more than one every couple of days.

“In the last couple of months over January through May we have seen a slight increase in April and May,” said Officer William Snell with CSPD. “It’s just been bad. Just like catalytic converters … people are just stealing everything.”

A&L Tire Shop manager, Leonel Rangel, says he’s had a few customers come in to replace stolen tires.

“Typically it’s always been the same thing. They get their tires stolen, it’s the whole wheel assembly, tire, wheels everything is gone,” said Rangel. “At this point it’s like ‘what do I do?’ To start off, you don’t really have a choice you have to replace them.”

College Station police say it’s a crime of opportunity that they have been seeing more recently, especially around apartments.

“Apartments are often targeted because people are in and out of there all the time and it’s harder to spot somebody that’s doing something they are not supposed to be doing,” said Snell.

A local College Station resident says she noticed two thefts between Mary 31 and June 1 at Crescent Pointe Apartments. She says so far the apartment complex has had no response to the incident.

“When I contacted the office to report it, they were already aware, and I was told to call the police if I have any questions,” she said. “They still have done nothing to make tenants aware of what occurred or what they plan to do to help their tenants feel safe.”

In addition to parking in a garage or well-lit areas, Rangel suggests purchasing wheel locks or even a camera.

“Wheel locks do work. I’ve seen them work magic a bunch of times,” said Rangel. “I’ve gotten guys come in and say ‘Hey my stuff almost got stolen’ through those ring doorbell cameras. They have cameras pointed at the car now.”

Police say it is important to report these crimes when they happen, so they can investigate and track patterns.

Crimes of any kind can be reported to the College Station Police Department via their website.

