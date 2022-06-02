Advertisement

Missing Brenham woman believed to be in danger

By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - A woman missing out of Brenham was last seen on May 30, according to Brenham police.

Lateh Yvonne Franklin, 44, was in the 800 block of Wes Mansfield Street around 9 p.m. on Monday. She’s 5′ 5″ and has black hair and brown eyes.

Police say Franklin could be in a black 2011 Mazda MCX with the license plate BTV2931. She has ties to the Houston and Tyler areas and police believe she’s in danger of death or serious bodily injury.

Anyone with information should call local law enforcement or the Brenham Police Department at 979-337-773.

#EndangeredMissing 44 year old Lateh Franklin has been reported missing to the Brenham Police Department and has not...

Posted by Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley on Thursday, June 2, 2022

