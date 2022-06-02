Missing Brenham woman believed to be in danger

BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - A woman missing out of Brenham was last seen on May 30, according to Brenham police.

Lateh Yvonne Franklin, 44, was in the 800 block of Wes Mansfield Street around 9 p.m. on Monday. She’s 5′ 5″ and has black hair and brown eyes.

Police say Franklin could be in a black 2011 Mazda MCX with the license plate BTV2931. She has ties to the Houston and Tyler areas and police believe she’s in danger of death or serious bodily injury.

Anyone with information should call local law enforcement or the Brenham Police Department at 979-337-773.

