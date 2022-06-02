More families in need of food pantries during the summer

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Thousands of students rely on school meals throughout the school year. For families who continue to face obstacles during the pandemic, school meals can give them and their children peace of mind.

“We know that a student does perform well when they are coming to the table ready to learn, when they’ve had the opportunity to receive a meal,” Sandra Baxter said.

Baxter is Bryan ISD’s assistant director of school nutrition services and said students lose focus when they have an empty stomach.

“Students are going to be tired, they’re gonna be sluggish, they’re gonna be focused on the fact that their stomach is growling,” Baxter said.

Students are guaranteed breakfast and lunch during the school year but losing access to those consistent meals during the summer creates more challenges for them.

“During the summer comes those food insecurities for those kids that are not at a program that is taking care of their meals for breakfast and lunch each day,” Bridget Goodlett, College Station ISD’s director of child nutrition, said.

This also puts even more of a strain on parents, according to Goodlett.

“Now you have to feed them breakfast, lunch and dinner, you have to spend twice as much at the gas station and then your bill at the grocery store has also increased,” Goodlett said.

This is why the Summer Hunger Food Drive is vital for families during the summer. The food drive is a collaboration between the Brazos Valley Food Bank and KBTX and lasts throughout the month of June. It helps keep food in the food pantries supported by the Brazos Valley Food Bank.

Donation bins are located at Douglass Auto Group, Mid-South Fiber Internet, Brookshire Brothers in College Station, Producer’s Coop and the Brazos Valley Food Bank.

Keeping local pantries stocked through the summer provides a lifeline for families outside of the districts’ feeding programs.

“We can provide them with what they need for breakfast and lunch if they do participate in our program, but that does not take care of the snacks they need during the day or that super meal so that’s where the food bank fills in,” Goodlett said.

Baxter and Goodlett believe full stomachs throughout the summer mean more success going into the next school year.

“If they’re able to have the food that they need during the summer, then they’re gonna come in the school year ready,” Baxter said.

