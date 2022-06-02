Navasota man sentenced to 18 years after pleading guilty to sex crimes against children

ANDERSON, Texas (KBTX) - The following is a news release from the Grimes County District Attorney’s Office:

On Tuesday, May 31, 2022, Hector Arrendando Garcia, aged 24, pled guilty to two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and two counts of sexual assault of a child.

On January 20, 2021, the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office received a Crime Stoppers tip related to the possible sexual assault. Investigator Blake Baldobino began an investigation into the tip and determined Hector Garcia, then age 23, had a sexual encounter with an underage female. Through an interview conducted at Scotty’s House with the victim, investigator Baldobino was able to identify other potential victims. Investigator Baldobino completed an exhaustive investigation, which included interviews, search warrants, forensic downloads, and forensic testing.

The investigation uncovered evidence that showed Garcia had sexual encounters with multiple underage females over a period of approximately two years. On April 8, 2021, Investigator Baldobino conducted an interview with Hector Garcia at his residence in Navasota and obtained a confession.

Garcia was later arrested and subsequently indicted by a Grimes County Grand Jury.

Hector Garcia pled guilty before 12th District Judge David Moorman. Assistant DA Courtney Cain represented the State.

Garcia was sentenced to 18 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. Several of the survivors and their families were present for the plea. Each was given the opportunity to give a victim impact statement. Garcia was taken into custody and will remain at the Grimes County Jail pending transfer to prison. He will be required to register as a sex offender in Texas upon release from prison.

He has no prior criminal history.

“The plea agreement, in this case, was made after many conversations between our office and the victims involved in the case. I am grateful we were able to reach a resolution that will allow them to begin healing and move forward with their lives. Garcia was sentenced to 18 years in prison and will be a sex offender for the remainder of his life,” said Grimes County Assistant District Attorney Courtney Cain.

