New Legislative Committee to look at school safety after mass shooting in Uvalde

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - State legislators are meeting later this summer to address school safety following the mass shooting in Uvalde. Wednesday night, Gov. Greg Abbott convened a senate committee to look into school safety standards across Texas and come up with recommendations to help curb gun violence in schools.

Educators, lawmakers and parents all want answers about what happened in Uvalde after 19 students and two teachers were gunned down at Robb Elementary School.

The new committee of eight Republican and three Democratic State Senators will meet this summer, but for many educators, it’s a move too little, too late.

“I think we could have done more after Santa Fe. We could have done more after El Paso. We could have done more instead of relaxing gun laws. We need to look at what we can do to stop these weapons from being in the hands of people that are going to create more tragedy,” said Ovidia Molina, Texas State Teachers Association President.

Going back to the same drawing board after each tragedy doesn’t seem to be working, Molina says.

“[Abbott] had roundtables. He had discussions after previous tragedies. It’s time to put all those discussions together and let’s take some action, “she said. “We need our schools to be safe. We need our students to love to come to school, not to be scared to come to school and feel like it’s a prison, like a punishment. We don’t need scare tactics that are going to make everybody on high alert.”

State Senator Louis Kolkhorst from Brenham was picked to be vice-chair for the committee. She was unable to talk to KBTX for a TV interview Thursday, but shared a statement.

“The Uvalde tragedy has left all of us heartbroken and I am honored to serve on this important committee,” said Sen. Kolkhorst, (R) - District 18.

Another committee member, Republican Senator Charles Perry of Lubbock, declined to make any formal statements until after the committee does its work.

Molina wants action before another mass shooting happens.

”I’d like them to really look and see are you speaking to educators? Are you listening to any department, every department in our schools?,” said Molina. “We don’t have time to work on it.”

State officials say the safety committee could start meeting as early as June 23 but the schedule is still being set.

