Advertisement

NHC now issuing advisories on Potential Tropical Cyclone One near the Yucatan Peninsula

The NHC has now started issuing advisories on what could become Tropical Storm Alex by Friday.
The NHC has now started issuing advisories on what could become Tropical Storm Alex by Friday.(KBTX)
By Mia Montgomery
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The National Hurricane Center has started issuing advisories on what is expected to soon-be Tropical Depression One, and potentially Tropical Storm Alex ahead of the weekend.

This essentially means that while the system has not technically reached the criteria necessary to be classified as a tropical depression, it is expected to soon strengthen into a tropical depression, in this case by Friday morning.

Details on the system as of the 4pm advisory from the National Hurricane Center can be found below:

LocationMaximum Sustained WindsMovementMinimum Central Pressure
~ 75 miles NNW of Cozumel, Mexico35 mphN at 5 mph1003 mb

Potential Tropical Cyclone One is expected to move northeastward in the coming days, strengthening as it churns over the warm waters of the southeastern Gulf of Mexico. The system is currently slated to pass over the southeastern Gulf on Friday before tracking over central and southern portions of Florida on Saturday. This area of low pressure is currently forecasted to strengthen into a tropical storm late Friday or Friday night. If it does so, it will be given the name Alex, becoming the first named storm of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

The official list of storm names for the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season.
The official list of storm names for the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season.(KBTX)

A Tropical Storm Watch is now in effect for the west coast of Florida south of the Middle of Longboat Key, the east coast of Florida south of the Volusia/Brevard County Line, the Florida Keys including the Dry Tortugas, Lake Okeechobee, the Florida Bay, and the Cuban provinces of Matanzas, Mayabeque, Havana, Artemisa, Pinar del Rio, and the Isle of Youth.

While heavy rainfall is expected across portions of the sunshine state into the weekend, the system is expected to track away from the Brazos Valley and the Texas Gulf Coastline, meaning no major issues are expected locally from this system.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Booking Photo for Dr. Grady Hogue
Bryan physician, Texas A&M Health Science Center Clinical Assistant Professor arrested for pointing gun at mover
Police say the suspect pulled up to the victim, leaned out his car window, and threatened her...
Customer robbed outside College Station bank on Wednesday
Gonzalo Lopez
TDCJ spokesman says ‘false alarm’ in overnight search for escaped inmate in Madison County
Highway 21 is back open after being closed for several hours while law enforcement searched for...
Highway 21 back open following search for escaped inmate in Madison County
Felipe Robles, 34, died from his injuries at a local hospital.
Family of man killed in double shooting in Bryan speaks out, seeks answers

Latest News

Thursday Morning Weather Update 6/2
Thursday Morning Weather Update 6/2
Wednesday Night Weather Update 6/1
Wednesday Night Weather Update 6/1
Wednesday, June 1st marks the official start of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season.
Wednesday marks the official start of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season
Wednesday Afternoon Weather Update 6/1
Wednesday Afternoon Weather Update 6/1