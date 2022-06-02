NHC now issuing advisories on Potential Tropical Cyclone One near the Yucatan Peninsula

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The National Hurricane Center has started issuing advisories on what is expected to soon-be Tropical Depression One, and potentially Tropical Storm Alex ahead of the weekend.

This essentially means that while the system has not technically reached the criteria necessary to be classified as a tropical depression, it is expected to soon strengthen into a tropical depression, in this case by Friday morning.

Details on the system as of the 4pm advisory from the National Hurricane Center can be found below:

Location Maximum Sustained Winds Movement Minimum Central Pressure ~ 75 miles NNW of Cozumel, Mexico 35 mph N at 5 mph 1003 mb

Potential Tropical Cyclone One is expected to move northeastward in the coming days, strengthening as it churns over the warm waters of the southeastern Gulf of Mexico. The system is currently slated to pass over the southeastern Gulf on Friday before tracking over central and southern portions of Florida on Saturday. This area of low pressure is currently forecasted to strengthen into a tropical storm late Friday or Friday night. If it does so, it will be given the name Alex, becoming the first named storm of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

The official list of storm names for the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season. (KBTX)

A Tropical Storm Watch is now in effect for the west coast of Florida south of the Middle of Longboat Key, the east coast of Florida south of the Volusia/Brevard County Line, the Florida Keys including the Dry Tortugas, Lake Okeechobee, the Florida Bay, and the Cuban provinces of Matanzas, Mayabeque, Havana, Artemisa, Pinar del Rio, and the Isle of Youth.

While heavy rainfall is expected across portions of the sunshine state into the weekend, the system is expected to track away from the Brazos Valley and the Texas Gulf Coastline, meaning no major issues are expected locally from this system.

@NHC_Atlantic now issuing advisories on Potential Tropical Cyclone One near the Yucatan Peninsula ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/jclms8RB3L — Mia Montgomery (@KBTXMia) June 2, 2022

