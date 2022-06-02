Police: Couple facing murder charge after 8-week-old son dies with broken ribs, skull fracture

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - Police in Louisiana are investigating a couple who has been arrested for the death of their infant son.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office said John Noel and his wife, Analise Noehl, are facing charges of first-degree murder after their 8-week-old son was unresponsive and rushed to a hospital in critical condition on May 24.

According to an arrest warrant, the baby died three days after being admitted, and a homicide detective was called to the hospital, as reported by WAFB.

The East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office performed an autopsy earlier this week on the infant. The medical examiner reported the baby had a 5-inch skull fracture on the right side of his head and two broken ribs on his left side.

According to the arrest documents, John Noehl said he was outside playing with his baby and another toddler before putting him in a portable bouncing baby rocker. The father then briefly went outside, and when he returned, he told police that’s when he noticed his baby was gasping for air and becoming unresponsive.

Noehl also reportedly told investigators that the baby had fallen out of the rocker three to four weeks earlier but was not taken to the hospital to be evaluated.

According to the report, hospital staff noted that the baby sustained a skull fracture, internal bleeding, fixed pupils, intracranial hemorrhaging, rib fractures, and visible bruising was seen on his lower back.

Staff also stated that the baby’s ribs showed signs of healing, and the injuries had probably happened about 14 to 28 days prior.

According to the medical staff, the baby’s injuries were consistent with trauma that wasn’t accidental.

Copyright 2022 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.