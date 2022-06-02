Taylor Hires Angela Jones to Women’s Basketball Staff

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M women’s basketball head coach Joni Taylor announced Thursday that Angela Jones would be joining her staff as executive director of external operations, marketing and strategic relations.

“I am extremely honored and blessed to join the 12th Man,” Jones said. “Coach Taylor’s commitment, passion, knowledge and work ethic is unmatched and literally the best you can ask for in a leader. I look forward to the opportunity to help Coach Taylor continue building upon the legacy Coach Blair and Texas A&M women’s basketball has established! I’ve already witnessed how welcoming the Bryan-College Station community has been to our entire staff, and it already feels like we’re surrounded by family. I am super excited to hit the ground running to foster relationships with supporters of the program, implement Coach Taylor’s Beyond Basketball Foundation, and support our student-athletes in future networking endeavors!”

“I am extremely excited to have Angela [Jones] join our staff,” Taylor said. “Having worked in Corporate America for the past 15 years, she brings a wealth of knowledge as it relates to marketing, fundraising and business operations. Forward thinking, hardworking, passionate and great personality are words that I would use to describe Angela. Our fans, donors and former students will love her. She will be pivotal in elevating our brand within the community and across the country.”

Jones comes to Aggieland with a wealth of experience in the corporate world with healthcare sales in both the pharmaceutical and healthcare financial arenas. She began her career in 2006 with Novartis pharmaceuticals and then transitioned to Abbot Labs in 2008.

In 2010, she served as the director of operations for the LSU women’s basketball program under Naismith Hall of Famer Van Chancellor, where Taylor was also on staff as an assistant coach. Upon Chancellor’s retirement, Jones returned to pharmaceutical sales with Endo Solutions from 2011-13. For the past eight years, she managed a $54 million dollar territory in Alabama and Mississippi, overseeing accounts in dental and plastic surgery markets with Synchrony Financial.

The Meridian, Mississippi, native graduated from Mississippi State in 2006 with a degree in business administration and a concentration in marketing. While in Starkville, Jones was a varsity cheerleader and worked in the athletics department’s marketing department as a student worker.

New season ticket purchases for the 2022-23 Texas A&M women’s basketball season are on sale through the 12th Man Foundation. Returning season ticket holders will have the opportunity to renew their tickets later this summer.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.