Texas A&M lands Elena Karakasi from Syracuse

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M volleyball added Elena Karakasi, a graduate transfer from Syracuse, to its roster Thursday for the 2022 season.

“We are excited about Elena joining us here in Aggieland,” head coach Bird Kuhn said. “Her experience at both the collegiate and international level will add immense value to what she will bring to this team. Her skill and ability to see the game will naturally elevate the daily competition in our gym.”

A four-year member of the Orange volleyball program, Karakasi finished with 2,486 career assists, which ranked ninth all-time at Syracuse. As a senior, she dished out the fifth-most assists in a single season (1,035) to average 9.58 assists per set. Posting 11 double-doubles in the fall of 2021, Karakasi notched a career-high 58 assists to go with 14 digs against Florida State. She reached her 1,000th career assist in the 2020-21 season opener at Pittsburgh and scooped a career-high 17 digs against North Carolina that year.

A native of Marousi-Athens, Greece, Karakasi was a member of the U17 and U19 Greece national teams, finishing third in the Balkan Volleyball Association (BVA) Championship held in Montenegro in 2016. She served as a captain for the Markopoulo Volleyball Club junior team and led them to a regional trophy and runner-up finish at the 2017 Greek Championships.

